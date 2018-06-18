Video: Dries Mertens scores sensational goal for Belgium to break deadlock against Panama

Belgium were lacklustre in the first half of their World Cup opener against Panama on Monday, but they certainly came to life through Dries Mertens.

Roberto Martinez’s side looked frustrated at the break, as they failed to convince with their attacking play to break down a stubborn Panama defence.

To their credit, they didn’t waste any time after the interval, and their breakthrough came courtesy of a stunning strike from Napoli forward Mertens, as seen in the tweets below.

The 31-year-old enjoyed another impressive season with the Serie A giants, scoring 22 goals and providing 12 assists in 49 appearances in all competitions.

In turn, although Martinez has the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard to call upon, he’ll look to the diminutive forward to also chip in and score goals.

However, he may well have just put forward a contender for goal of the tournament with his first strike in Russia with this quality effort…