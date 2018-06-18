England made a very bright start in their World Cup opener against Tunisia, and they were rewarded with an early goal from captain Harry Kane.

Gareth Southgate’s men had a glorious chance within minutes of kick-off but Jesse Lingard was denied by a great save while the Man Utd ace was flagged offside shortly after with Raheem Sterling fluffing his lines from his cut back.

However, England weren’t to be denied for long and after John Stones saw his initial header saved, Kane was on hand to tap home and score his side’s first goal in Russia to give them an important early lead.

Particularly against sides looking to set up a stubborn backline that’s difficult to break down, it was vital England made the most of their early pressure to find a breakthrough and force Tunisia to come out and play.

While they are a technically gifted side, their early defending was anything but impressive as England seemingly cut through them at will and continued to create dangerous situations.

This was a huge moment for England and Kane though, as they certainly made a positive start.