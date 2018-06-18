Video: Harry Kane scores dramatic late England winner to break Tunisia hearts

England forward Harry Kane spared his side’s blushes as he stepped up with a crucial late winner to seal a 2-1 victory for Gareth Southgate’s men against Tunisia.
The Tottenham ace had given the Three Lions an early lead, only to see Ferjani Sassi’s penalty draw Tunisia level before half-time.
Despite several great chances to find another breakthrough, England were a little wasteful, while credit must also go to their opponents who defended well and were seemingly on their way to a share of the spoils after a battling performance.
However, Kane had other ideas as he headed home from close range in injury time to seal the win and secure three crucial points to kick-start England’s World Cup campaign.
That leaves them joint top of Group G after Belgium beat Panama earlier in the day, while they face Panama in their next game on Sunday.
