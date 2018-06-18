‘What a useless donkey’ – AC Milan fans slam Nikola Kalinic after being sent home from World Cup

It’s fair to say that Nikola Kalinic wasn’t one of the more popular figures at AC Milan this past season anyway, but the club’s fans have another reason to criticise him.

After his summer move from Fiorentina, the 30-year-old managed just six goals and six assists in 41 appearances in all competitions.

That was despite being signed to be the reliable frontman at the club, with Milan having youngsters Andre Silva and Patrick Cutrone settling and still finding their feet.

In turn, coupled with countless horror misses and a lack of influence on games, Kalinic did little to endear himself to the Rossoneri faithful, and they’ve been left fuming with the Croatia international after he was sent home from the World Cup.

As per The Independent, Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic has confirmed his decision to remove him from the squad after he refused to play in his side’s 2-0 win over Nigeria in their World Cup opener on Saturday.

Despite his lack of professionalism, that will still be a blow to Croatia as they’ve essentially now lost an attacking option, and it’s now too late for them to replace him so it’s ultimately just a wasted spot in their squad.

As seen in the tweets below, Milan fans aren’t impressed with the development, and it remains to be seen whether or not this controversy now affects Kalinic’s club future too as this can’t have impressed the Milan hierarchy.

In fact, Gennaro Gattuso has already had to drop him from his squad last season due to his lack of application in training, as noted by La Gazzetta dello Sport, and so it certainly seems like a worrying trend with the veteran.

What an useless donkey this guy is, hope this expedites his sale even if it means we only get 1m for him I just can’t stand him — Romagnoli Fan (@Davide_1899) June 18, 2018

kalinic making his way out of Russia pic.twitter.com/LBs98d6jkS — Romagnoli Fan (@Davide_1899) June 18, 2018

Kalinic…what a poor, embarrassing mentality. We should’ve figured out when he boycotted Fiorentina’s summer training because he wanted to join Milan. He’s petty, moans all the time and doesn’t even back it up with his performances. Loan to Frosinone needed. — Federico (@FedericoManasse) June 18, 2018

lol just release him ffs pls @MassMirabelli — Gattuso Claus (@MrMilano5) June 18, 2018

Clown — Alessandro Riva (@AleRiva18) June 18, 2018

What a year for Kalinic… from refusing to go on the Fiorentina camp to force a Milan move, to getting kicked out of the World Cup Croatia camp for refusing to play. Without forgetting months of poor play in between. — Meytar Zeevi (@RossoneriBlog) June 18, 2018

Serial L taker — Niangman ?? (@BostyAspero) June 18, 2018