Critical Arsenal fans react to Wilshere exit, make key demand for ex-teammate

Arsenal have confirmed that Jack Wilshere will leave the club this summer when his contract expires, and the fan tributes have been flooding in. 

Given that the 26-year-old came through the youth ranks at the club before making almost 200 appearances for the senior side, he has undoubtedly established himself as a fans favourite.

SEE MORE: Jack Wilshere reveals crucial reason for Arsenal exit in emotional farewell, Emery meeting key in decision

However, injuries and inconsistency over the years have held him back from realising his full potential, and that has led to frustration while with Arsenal, as well as during his loan exit to join Bournemouth the season before last.

Now, with his contract set to expire at the end of the month and with Wilshere himself revealing on Instagram that a meeting with new boss Unai Emery didn’t fill him with confidence that he would have a prominent role moving forward, he has decided to move on and leave Arsenal this summer.

As seen in the tweets below, there was quite a mixed reaction as while some focused on the disappointment of seeing the England international leave the Emirates, others were upset with the poor tribute paid by Arsenal.

Meanwhile, many demanded that Mesut Ozil now be given the No.10 shirt which will be vacated with Wilshere’s exit, with their German playmaker of course playing in the typical ‘No.10 role’ between the midfield and striker to create for the side.

All in all, it’s a disappointing development for Arsenal fans, but with Emery seeing the club confirm their second signing of the summer in Bernd Leno just hours earlier, as noted by BBC Sport, the Spaniard will be busy continuing to stamp his mark on the squad and evidently Wilshere didn’t have a key role in his plans.

