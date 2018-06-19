Arsenal have confirmed that Jack Wilshere will leave the club this summer when his contract expires, and the fan tributes have been flooding in.

Given that the 26-year-old came through the youth ranks at the club before making almost 200 appearances for the senior side, he has undoubtedly established himself as a fans favourite.

However, injuries and inconsistency over the years have held him back from realising his full potential, and that has led to frustration while with Arsenal, as well as during his loan exit to join Bournemouth the season before last.

Now, with his contract set to expire at the end of the month and with Wilshere himself revealing on Instagram that a meeting with new boss Unai Emery didn’t fill him with confidence that he would have a prominent role moving forward, he has decided to move on and leave Arsenal this summer.

As seen in the tweets below, there was quite a mixed reaction as while some focused on the disappointment of seeing the England international leave the Emirates, others were upset with the poor tribute paid by Arsenal.

Meanwhile, many demanded that Mesut Ozil now be given the No.10 shirt which will be vacated with Wilshere’s exit, with their German playmaker of course playing in the typical ‘No.10 role’ between the midfield and striker to create for the side.

All in all, it’s a disappointing development for Arsenal fans, but with Emery seeing the club confirm their second signing of the summer in Bernd Leno just hours earlier, as noted by BBC Sport, the Spaniard will be busy continuing to stamp his mark on the squad and evidently Wilshere didn’t have a key role in his plans.

SACK EMERY NOW — ? (@afcharryy) June 19, 2018

Best of luck Jack.We were lucky enough to watch you grow and become part of this club history. All the best for the future and thanks for the memories. Hope you have a great career ahead. pic.twitter.com/KGRmSkvWIB — Bernd Toast (@Cechque) June 19, 2018

Announce Özil #10 — #OneArsèneWenger (@DSwan_) June 19, 2018

My man. Arsenal through and through. Nothing but only best wishes for him, I am going to miss him. Once a Gooner, always a Gooner. pic.twitter.com/iHPsg46SsP — Sir Jenkinson (@theEpicGooner) June 19, 2018

YEEEEEES MESUT OZIL #10 INCOMING pic.twitter.com/x6XTWtBD2f — danny (@dannyftbl) June 19, 2018

Thanks for everything Jack, and good luck for the future! — Dan Critchlow (@afcDW) June 19, 2018

Good luck Jack ? Once a gunner always a gunner. Best memory is definitely this ? pic.twitter.com/87Bx7k9RwI — Callum ??????? (@AgentAuba) June 19, 2018

Is this all he gets? Any random player gets this. Jack is Arsenal. Do better. — Ryan (@ryrykeogh) June 19, 2018

Thanks for everything, Jack. I will forever remember your hard work and effort and your mentality to always get back after every injury. You are the definition of loyalty. Your finish of the tiki-taka goal against norwich will forever be in my mind. Best of luck in the future? — Charlie Hansson (@Hansson_charlie) June 19, 2018

swear fuckin flamini got more than this — ä (@Mesutesque) June 19, 2018

IS THAT IT — hendogg (@HenryM131) June 19, 2018

Announce Özil#10 — Tom (@tominoe) June 19, 2018

Is this how you treat our players?

Wenger gone and you forget all the class?? — Nithin N (@Fabinthin04) June 19, 2018

Wow, don’t over do it on the emotion will you! What a message after 17 years. ?? — Nicki (@nickiafc) June 19, 2018

All I know is Unai Emery is a Fool for saying wilshere is not part of his plans at arsenal which prompted him to leave. — ???? (@Ayo_olukya) June 19, 2018

FUCK YOU. One fucking player who bleeds Arsenal and you let him go ????? — congunners (@congunners) June 19, 2018

Can’t wait to get my #10 Ozil shirt tho .. — Abz (@AbzMehdi) June 19, 2018

Ozil 10 shirt for me ?? — Arsenal Centro (@ArsenalCentro) June 19, 2018