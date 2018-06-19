Done deal: Arsenal confirm Unai Emery’s second summer signing

Arsenal have officially announced that they’ve signed goalkeeper Bernd Leno from Bayer Leverkusen to make him their second signing this summer.

The Gunners are wasting little time in bringing in reinforcements this summer, as BBC Sport note that they’ve already wrapped up a deal to bring in veteran Stephan Lichtsteiner on a free transfer.

Given that they’ve now finished outside the top four in the Premier League for the last two seasons, changes were evidently needed in key areas and they are seemingly being made.

It also continues new boss Unai Emery’s transfer plans, as the Spanish tactician looks to stamp his mark on the squad after being appointed Arsene Wenger’s successor last month.

Given that he inherited a side that had the worst defensive record of the top seven sides in the Premier League last season, shoring things up at the back would have been a priority, and Leno will certainly play his part in doing that.

As per the club’s official site, no details have been revealed on a fee or his shirt number as of yet, but Leverkusen have also bid him farewell and wished him good luck for the next challenge in his career, as seen in the tweet below.

What this now means for current first choice goalkeeper Petr Cech remains to be seen, but as he prepares to turn 37 next year, it’s undoubtedly a sensible addition from Arsenal to bring in a long-term replacement and solidify things at the back.

Leno has plenty of experience in the Bundesliga along with six caps for Germany, and he will now relish this new chapter in north London starting next season.