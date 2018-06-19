England injury news: Scan for key figure after injury concern in Tunisia win

England picked up a crucial 2-1 win over Tunisia in their World Cup opener, with Harry Kane scoring a dramatic late winner to seal the victory.

After a bright start, things started to go awry for Gareth Southgate’s men in the first half as they conceded an equaliser and looked to have suffered a potential injury setback.

SEE MORE: Video: Harry Kane scores dramatic late England winner to break Tunisia hearts

Tottenham ace Dele Alli appeared to have sustained a muscle injury as he moved about the pitch gingerly, but he was able to stay on until the 80th minute as he seemingly ran it off.

Nevertheless, it did affect his performance as it was clear he was being bothered by something, and now Sky Sports report that he will undergo a scan for a possible thigh injury.

Southgate will be desperate for good news as aside from the technical quality and creativity that he offers in midfield, Alli is a real goalscoring threat and could be key as the tournament progresses.

The last thing that he needs is to be sidelined for any amount of time now that the World Cup is underway, but it remains to be seen what the scan now reveals for the Three Lions.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek replaced Alli while Marcus Rashford also impressed off the bench. That in turn shows that England have strength in depth and quality alternatives to bring in.

Nevertheless, Alli is a key part of their plans and so it will be hoped by all concerned that the 22-year-old will be available when England take on Panama on Sunday looking to take a major step towards qualifying for the knockout stage.