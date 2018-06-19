How to plan a trip to the 2018 World Cup final in Russia

Many football fans dream of being able to watch the final of a World Cup in person.

This year’s final will be held in Moscow at the Luzhniki Stadium on July 15 and will be the climax of what promises to be a hugely entertaining tournament.

Brazil and Germany head into the World Cup as favourites to lift the trophy, but the likes of Spain, France and England will all fancy their chances of reaching the final if they produce their best form.

If you’re planning on travelling to Russia, it is still possible to put together a package that would allow you to watch football’s most prestigious game.

Read on as we look at how to plan a trip to the final of the World Cup 2018.

Flights

If you want travel from London the day before the final and return to the UK two or three days later, you will have to spend approximately GBP 500 for the cheapest direct return flight from London Heathrow to Sheremetyevo International Airport in Moscow.

There are also one-stop options for approximately GBP 300 departing from Stanstead, with a layover in a German regional airport.

We also checked options from Edinburgh, Manchester and Birmingham airports, and found flights from around GBP 400-500 for a one-stop flight, round trip.

Accommodation

There are numerous hotels still available in Moscow for the World Cup final and they are also pretty affordable.

For two nights from July 14 to July 16, you will have to pay around GBP 300 for a double room in the city – similar to what you would spend in the centre of London on any normal day.

If you want higher class accommodation it’s a little more complicated. According to Luxury-Hotels.com all 5-star hotels are sold out for the day of the final.

Tickets

The final of the World Cup is one of the most expensive sports events to attend, based on ticket prices. According to Fifa.com, the cheapest tickets for the final cost around GBP 350, but only for those people who were successful in the random selection draw.

It is still possible to purchase tickets from resale websites, with the cheapest available for the final costing around GBP 2,000. Depending on which teams are playing, rates could rise or fall significantly. If England reach the final the price would probably jump to at least GBP 5,000.

Summary

If you decide to book a trip to watch World Cup final in Moscow, you will have to spend less than GBP 3,000. However, if you plan on waiting to see if England make it into the final the price will be much more expensive.