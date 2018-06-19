AC Milan are reportedly willing to make an offer of €80M to land a deal to bring France and Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema to the San Siro.

Diario Gol are reporting that the Serie A outfit are keen on bringing Benzema to the club for next season, and that they are prepared to pay as much as €80M in order to land a deal for him.

The news outlet are also stating that the player himself isn’t too keen on a move to Milan, and that he would prefer a move to a club like PSG or a top Premier League side.

Benzema has been, overall, a fantastic player for Los Blancos despite him putting in some lacklustre performances in recent years.

The French international has managed to bag a total of 193 goals and 115 assists in 412 games for the Spanish giants, however the forward has seriously struggled to keep up his form these past few seasons.

Since the start of the 2016/17 season, the 30-year-old has only managed to clock up 16 La Liga goals in 61 appearances, a shocking return for a player of his quality.

If Milan end up moving for Benzema, it would surely be wise for Real to accept a big money offer for a player who is declining rapidly.