Jack Wilshere has released a lengthy statement on Instagram to confirm that he will leave Arsenal when his contract expires this summer.

The 26-year-old has been with the club since 2001, coming through the youth ranks before emerging into a key figure for the senior side.

SEE MORE: Done deal: Arsenal confirm Unai Emery’s second summer signing

However, as seen below, he has now confirmed that he will exit the Emirates at the end of June, having made 197 appearances for the club while winning two FA Cup trophies.

Injuries and inconsistency have blighted his stint with the Gunners though, and that was a key reason behind the decision to join Bournemouth on loan the season before last.

While he regained his fitness and form to establish himself as an important figure in Arsene Wenger’s plans last season, it appears as though the managerial change this summer with Unai Emery replacing the veteran tactician has led Wilshere to take the decision to look elsewhere.

As noted below in his farewell, he revealed that his contract offer remained on the table despite the change on the bench, but after a meeting with Emery, it became clear that he wouldn’t have a prominent role in the former Sevilla and PSG coach’s plans moving forward.

With that in mind, Wilshere confirms that he has opted to leave Arsenal and consider a new challenge, as it now remains to be seen where he decides to go.

Highly talented and given he possesses great technical quality and a combativeness to offer real class in the heart of a side, he shouldn’t be short of potential suitors. However, what is clear at this stage is that Wilshere will not be an Arsenal player next season.