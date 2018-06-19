Lionel Messi isn’t very convinced with Barcelona’s pursuit of Man City and Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan.

Don Balon are reporting that the Argentine superstar does not approve of Barcelona’s pursuit of the German international, a surprising note considering just how good Gundogan actually is.

The Sun have reported in the past that Barca are keen on the German midfielder, and that the player will cost more than £50M should the Blaugrana wish to sign him, a fair price for a player of his quality.

Despite having a few injury troubles during his time with Pep Guardiola’s side, Gundogan has still certainly proven his worth to the Citizens during his time with the club.

The midfielder has managed to clock up a total of 11 goals and nine assists in 64 appearances for the Premier League champions, meaning he directly contributes to a goal around once every three games.

This season was Gundogan’s best in a City shirt so far, with the player managing to amass a total of six goals and seven assists in 49 appearances, a fair return for a central midfielder.

It’ll definitely be interesting to see Messi’s reaction if Barcelona end up signing Gundogan from Man City this summer given the fact that he reportedly doesn’t approve of the player moving to Catalonia.