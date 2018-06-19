Mohamed Salah’s World Cup dream is quickly becoming a nightmare, but Liverpool fans have found a positive amid the disappointment for their talisman.

Egypt have now lost both of their opening games in Russia, losing to the hosts on Tuesday night to leave them on the brink of elimination.

While they’ll hope to produce a better performance against Saudi Arabia in what will likely be their last outing at the World Cup, Salah will also hope to bag more goals after scoring his first at the tournament from the penalty spot against Russia.

Having been forced to sit out against Uruguay as he continued to recover from his shoulder injury that he suffered in the Champions League final last month, the 26-year-old has had a difficult end to what has been a remarkable season.

Salah scored 44 goals and provided 16 assists in 52 appearances for Liverpool last season following his move from Roma, leading the Reds to a top-four finish in the Premier League and the Champions League final.

Jurgen Klopp will be desperate to see his side take the next step next year and compete for major honours, and they’ll need Salah to replicate his form this past season to do that.

In turn, the Liverpool fans in the tweets below have picked out the positive in that if Egypt and Salah see their World Cup campaign end at the group stage, it will give their winger plenty of time to rest, recover and prepare for next season at club level.

While it won’t be much of a consolation to the player himself as it would have been a dream to play in the World Cup and be successful, it is a valid observation and a key one from a Liverpool perspective.

Nice long rest for our title challenging season — Fletcher (@fletcher_dyer) June 19, 2018

Would rather Mo, got back to Melwood ASAP and gets fully fit again. Pleased he scored tho. — Ramon G (@razzjones) June 19, 2018

Nice long rest for Mo. — Heather G Williams (@HeatherGW92) June 19, 2018

We love you mo — stephen (@postmalowens) June 19, 2018

Gutted for Mo Salah. Clearly not 100% and unable to carry a very average Egypt team. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceEcho) June 19, 2018

Atleast he’ll be coming home soon without anymore damage — Moeed Ali Khan (@khanmoeed) June 19, 2018

I realize that Egypt were never going to win the World Cup, but to play this badly? Salah did well enough, not 100% fit, but enough. Where was the defense? Well at least Mo can focus on next season. — Jabarkas Mayonnaise (@JabarkasMayo) June 19, 2018