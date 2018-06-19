Liverpool fans find major positive as Mohamed Salah faces World Cup elimination with Egypt

Posted by
Liverpool fans find major positive as Mohamed Salah faces World Cup elimination with Egypt

Mohamed Salah’s World Cup dream is quickly becoming a nightmare, but Liverpool fans have found a positive amid the disappointment for their talisman.

Egypt have now lost both of their opening games in Russia, losing to the hosts on Tuesday night to leave them on the brink of elimination.

SEE MORE: Video: Mohamed Salah blasts home perfect penalty, Egypt talisman bags World Cup goal

While they’ll hope to produce a better performance against Saudi Arabia in what will likely be their last outing at the World Cup, Salah will also hope to bag more goals after scoring his first at the tournament from the penalty spot against Russia.

Having been forced to sit out against Uruguay as he continued to recover from his shoulder injury that he suffered in the Champions League final last month, the 26-year-old has had a difficult end to what has been a remarkable season.

Salah scored 44 goals and provided 16 assists in 52 appearances for Liverpool last season following his move from Roma, leading the Reds to a top-four finish in the Premier League and the Champions League final.

Jurgen Klopp will be desperate to see his side take the next step next year and compete for major honours, and they’ll need Salah to replicate his form this past season to do that.

In turn, the Liverpool fans in the tweets below have picked out the positive in that if Egypt and Salah see their World Cup campaign end at the group stage, it will give their winger plenty of time to rest, recover and prepare for next season at club level.

While it won’t be much of a consolation to the player himself as it would have been a dream to play in the World Cup and be successful, it is a valid observation and a key one from a Liverpool perspective.

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top