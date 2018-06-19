Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho’s key role in tying David de Gea down to a new contract amid transfer interest from Real Madrid has been revealed.

According to Diario Gol, the Red Devils boss pushed hard for the club to keep the goalkeeper as he viewed him as an essential part of building a successful side at Old Trafford.

MORE: PSG ready to offer €170M player-plus-cash deal in order to land transfer of world class Man United target

The report explains how De Gea had come on to Real’s radar again this summer but that he has now agreed a new contract at the club, as has also been recently reported by the Manchester Evening News.

This is certainly a major victory for United if it all goes through, with nothing yet made official by the club or the player.

De Gea is undoubtedly one of the finest ‘keepers in the world and has been a vital figure in Mourinho’s side.

While many fans have been critical of the Portuguese’s reign so far, few can argue he’s a persuasive and charismatic figure whom many of the world’s best seem to want to play for.

Mourinho’s record at United is not yet the most impressive, but keeping De Gea and adding another few signings this summer could make all the difference to the club’s fortunes in the near future.

One could imagine some at board level might have seen it as a reasonable business decision to cash in on De Gea, but it seems Mourinho worked hard to prevent that and that’s a decision that should greatly benefit United for years to come.