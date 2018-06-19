Arsenal will begin a new era under Unai Emery next season, and the Spaniard will want to stamp his mark on the squad by bringing in reinforcements.

As noted by BBC Sport, the Gunners have already wrapped up their first deal of the summer, with veteran right-back Stephan Lichtsteiner set to join on a free.

Defensive reinforcements make sense given Arsenal had the worst defensive record of the top seven sides in the Premier League last season, while Emery already has Mesut Ozil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan to provide creativity behind the likes of Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the attacking third.

However, as noted by The Mirror, they’ve also been linked with Russia ace Aleksandr Golovin to add more attacking quality, and based on the tweets below from supporters, they are seemingly convinced that he would be an excellent addition to the squad.

The 22-year-old boasts real technical quality and creative class, while he bagged a goal and two assists in the World Cup opener for his nation in their comfortable win over Saudi Arabia.

As he began to impress by pulling the strings early on in Russia’s encounter with Egypt on Tuesday night, Arsenal fans began to reiterate that they had seen enough to make their minds up that he would be an ideal signing for Emery this summer.

Time will tell if the club deliver and grant their wish, but what is certain is that the youngster is undoubtedly a talented individual.

