Real Madrid convinced they can land dream transfer target for just £44million

Real Madrid are reportedly convinced they can complete the transfer of RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner this summer for below his market value.

According to Diario Gol, the young Germany international has become Los Blancos’ preferred target up front over a number of other big names such as Harry Kane, Robert Lewandowski and Mauro Icardi.

Werner has shone in the Bundesliga and looks one of the finest young players in Europe right now, so could develop into a genuinely world class talent alongside the big names at the Bernabeu.

Diario Gol claim that is the view from Madrid and they also believe they can get a deal done for the 22-year-old for just £44million, which could prove to be a real bargain.

Madrid need an upgrade on Karim Benzema up front after the Frenchman managed just five La Liga goals last season in 32 appearances.

Now looking past his peak, Benzema has been a superb servant to Real down the years and will undoubtedly prove a tough act to follow.

Werner, however, looks a great long-term investment and someone who could end up doing that job perfectly well.