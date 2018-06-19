Video: Disaster for Ahmed Fathi, sparks Russia rout as Egypt capitulate after incredible own goal

Following their opening-game defeat to Uruguay, Egypt couldn’t afford to slip to another loss against hosts Russia on Tuesday night.

Unfortunately for Hector Cuper and his men, they capitulated in the second half in Saint Petersburg, and the Russian onslaught was started by an unfortunate own goal from Ahmed Fathi.

Both sides disappointed in the opening 45 minutes, but it was Russia who came alive after the break and got some luck to take the lead as Fathi diverted the ball into the back of his own net.

Having gone ahead though, they showed no sign of letting up as they bagged two more goals in the space of just three minutes through Denis Cheryshev and Artem Dzyuba to make it a whopping eight goals and counting in the tournament so far.

In turn, as they close in on a place in the last-16 of the 2018 World Cup, much to the delight of the home faithful, it pushed Egypt closer to elimination with Mohamed Salah helpless on his return to turn the tide.

The Liverpool winger missed the opening game as he continued to recover from a shoulder injury.