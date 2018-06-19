Senegal secured an impressive 2-1 win over Poland in their opening World Cup game on Tuesday, but there was controversy over M’Baye Niang’s goal.

An own goal from Thiago Cionek handed Senegal a lead in the first half, and Niang struck on the hour mark to seemingly seal all three points in comfortable fashion against a lacklustre Poland.

Grzegorz Krychowiak set up a nervy finish with a well-taken header late on, but it wasn’t enough for Poland to overturn their deficit and take something from the game.

While initially, the blunders committed by Krychowiak and Wojciech Szczesny in the build-up to Niang’s goal dominated talk, a different camera angle has suggested that Poland may have a reason to feel aggrieved.

Niang was let back on to the pitch just as Krychowiak played his questionable back-pass, with the videos below showing that there wasn’t a great deal of clarity offered by the officials and it’s debatable as to whether or not they handed Senegal an advantage.

While the result is of course now set in stone, it has caused a controversial talking point for fans as seen in the tweets below, with many wondering how it was allowed to happen.

NIANG GOAL: never seen anything like it in my life! He’s allowed on the field at just the right moment… defender caught by surprise! #polska must be furious! #sen 2-1 #pol #worldcup pic.twitter.com/BeCfDjIhAi — Neal Collins (@nealcol) June 19, 2018

What are the refs doing — Shawn M (@ShawnO1362020) June 19, 2018

What a bs goal — Ramsay (@ramsaysch) June 19, 2018

So they just gonna let him back on for a fastbreak? — Eric (@H31R1C) June 19, 2018

I have doubt about the goal, how did the player come inside the pitch ? — ?abbi ®? (@Rabbi1118) June 19, 2018

Well at least we wont see that shit referee anymore. — $lick|Nick (@NckMcC) June 19, 2018

He was not injured. He waited for that moment to happen — Jerry Lamola (@JerryVanLamola) June 19, 2018