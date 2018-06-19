Video: Fans fume over M’Baye Niang’s controversial Senegal goal against Poland, fresh angle raises doubts

Senegal secured an impressive 2-1 win over Poland in their opening World Cup game on Tuesday, but there was controversy over M’Baye Niang’s goal.

An own goal from Thiago Cionek handed Senegal a lead in the first half, and Niang struck on the hour mark to seemingly seal all three points in comfortable fashion against a lacklustre Poland.

SEE MORE: Video: Wojciech Szczesny blunder helps gift Senegal’s M’Baye Niang crucial goal in Poland clash

Grzegorz Krychowiak set up a nervy finish with a well-taken header late on, but it wasn’t enough for Poland to overturn their deficit and take something from the game.

While initially, the blunders committed by Krychowiak and Wojciech Szczesny in the build-up to Niang’s goal dominated talk, a different camera angle has suggested that Poland may have a reason to feel aggrieved.

Niang was let back on to the pitch just as Krychowiak played his questionable back-pass, with the videos below showing that there wasn’t a great deal of clarity offered by the officials and it’s debatable as to whether or not they handed Senegal an advantage.

While the result is of course now set in stone, it has caused a controversial talking point for fans as seen in the tweets below, with many wondering how it was allowed to happen.

