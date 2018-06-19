Video: Juan Quintero equalises for Colombia with one of the goals of the World Cup

Juan Quintero brought Colombia level against Japan in today’s World Cup clash with a smart free-kick under the wall.

Despite some initial doubts as to whether the ball crossed the line, the strike was given and the teams went in at the break level at 1-1.

MORE: Video: Shinji Kagawa scores ice-cool penalty to as Japan 1-0 up vs ten-man Colombia

This has been a surprisingly intriguing encounter between two well-balanced sides, with Colombia continuing to press well despite being down to ten men.

Carlos Sanchez was sent off before Shinji Kagawa scored from the spot for Japan earlier in the half, but this is anyone’s game now ahead of the second period.