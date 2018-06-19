(Video) Neymar injury update: Brazil ace raises concern in training session

Brazil were held to a 1-1 draw by Switzerland in their World Cup opener on Sunday, leaving them with question marks after a disappointing overall performance.

Following Philippe Coutinho’s stunning strike to break the deadlock, it looked as though the Selecao would switch gears and secure an important win to kick-start their tournament.

However, they were pegged back in the second half and failed to find another goal, leaving them with plenty of work to do in their remaining two group games to ensure that they safely advance to the knockout stage.

One key factor will be the form of Neymar, as the Paris Saint-Germain struggled to make a positive impact in the game and looked short of full match fitness and sharpness having missed the end of the domestic season with a foot injury.

It appears as though it could be troubling him again, as La Gazzetta dello Sport report that he was forced to leave training after just 15 minutes on Tuesday, as seen in the video below.

From a Brazil perspective, they’ll be desperate to get their talisman back at full health and ready to play a decisive role for them.

For neutrals, they’ll be equally as desperate to see him shine to add another source of entertainment and quality with Brazil fancied by many to enjoy a deep run in Russia.