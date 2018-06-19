Video: Shinji Kagawa scores ice-cool penalty to as Japan 1-0 up vs ten-man Colombia

Japan have taken a 1-0 lead against Colombia thanks to an ice-cool penalty from Borussia Dortmund attacker Shinji Kagawa.

The 29-year-old took full advantage of some poor play at the back by the South American giants, who must now play the rest of the game with ten men.

MORE: Deal close: Manchester United transfer target’s release clause to be ACTIVATED after manager promise

Carlos Sanchez was the guilty man and was given his marching orders before Kagawa got Japan off to the perfect start at the World Cup.

Although many wouldn’t regard Japan as one of the favourites to go far in this tournament, Kagawa is a world class player who’s done the business at the highest level down the years and could give them the spark they need to cause one or two upsets.