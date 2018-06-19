Yuya Osako has given Japan a 2-1 lead against ten-man Colombia as they head towards what would be a famous World Cup victory.

Shinji Kagawa scored from the penalty spot in the first half before Juan Quintero brought Colombia level with a smart low free-kick.

MORE: Video: Shinji Kagawa scores ice-cool penalty to as Japan 1-0 up vs ten-man Colombia

Japan, however, have struck again, capitalising on poor Colombia defending on a corner as Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina ended up bundled in the back of the net after failing to deal with either the delivery or the header.

Watch below as Japan head towards a huge win this afternoon…