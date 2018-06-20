Argentina vs Croatia World Cup 2018 Live Stream and TV Channel Info, Match Preview, Squads and Kick-Off Time

Argentina will be hoping to bounce back from a 1-1 draw against Iceland but they face a tricky tie against Croatia.

The pressure will be on Barcelona maestro Lionel Messi after he failed to give Argentina a 2-1 lead against Iceland with a 64th-minute penalty miss after Sergio Aguero put Argentina in the lead before Alfred Finnbogason equalised from close-range.

Meanwhile, Croatia ran out 2-0 winners against Nigeria in the other Group D fixture and victory against the Argentines will see them progress to the last-16.

Oghenekaro Etebo’s own goal and a Luka Modric penalty was enough for the European side to seal victory.

As per Sky Sports, Croatia will be without Nikola Kalinic, who was sent home after reportedly refusing to come on as a substitute against Nigeria, due to a back injury.

It will be interesting to see how Argentina will line up as they no new injury news – according to Goal.

Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala could be pushing for a starting place after starting on the bench against Iceland.

When is Argentina vs Croatia and what time is kick-off?

Argentina take on Croatia in Group D on Thursday, June 21.

The match will kick-off at 7pm.

It will take place at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium.

Argentina vs Croatia World Cup 2018 Live Stream and TV Channel

The game will be shown live on BBC One and is available on BBC Iplayer for UK TV license holders.

Argentina vs Croatia odds

Argentina: EVS

Croatia: 3/1

Draw: 12/5

Argentina World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Willy Caballero (Chelsea), Franco Armani (River Plate), Nahuel Guzman (Tigres UANL)

Defenders: Gabriel Mercado (Sevilla), Federico Fazio (Roma), Nicolas Otamendi (Manchester City), Marcos Rojo (Manchester United), Nicolas Taglafico (Ajax), Javier Mascherano (Hebei Fortune), Marcos Acuna (Sporting Lisbon), Cristian Ansaldi (Torino).

Midfielders: Ever Banega (Sevilla), Lucas Biglia (AC Milan), Angel Di Maria, Giovani Lo Celso (both Paris St-Germain), Enzo Perez (River Plate), Cristian Pavon (Boca Juniors), Maximiliano Meza (Independiente), Eduardo Salvio (Benfica).

Forwards: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Gonzalo Higuain, Paulo Dybala (both Juventus), Sergio Aguero (Manchester City).

Croatia World Cup squad:

GOALKEEPERS: Danijel Subasic (Monaco), Lovre Kalinic (Gent), Dominik Livakovic (Dinamo Zagreb).

DEFENDERS: Vedran Corluka (Lokomotiv Moscow), Domagoj Vida (Besiktas), Ivan Strinic (Sampdoria), Dejan Lovren (Liverpool), Sime Vrsaljko (Atletico Madrid), Josip Pivaric (Dynamo Kiev), Tin Jedvaj (Bayer Leverkusen), Duje Caleta-Car (Red Bull Salzburg).

MIDFIELDERS: Luka Modric (Real Madrid), Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona), Mateo Kovacic (Real Madrid), Milan Badelj (Fiorentina), Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan), Filip Bradaric (Rijeka).

FORWARDS: Mario Mandzukic (Juventus), Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan), Nikola Kalinic (AC Milan), Andrej Kramaric (Hoffenheim), Marko Pjaca (Schalke), Ante Rebic (Eintracht Frankfurt).