Club chief basically confirms Arsenal have completed third summer transfer

Sampdoria president Massimo Ferrero has all but confirmed Lucas Torreira has already left the club to complete a transfer to Arsenal.

The Serie A chief has been quoted as saying Torreira has left the club, which follows strong speculation that the Uruguay international has become a target for the Gunners.

MORE: Arsenal boss Unai Emery to directly approach club to seal transfer of World Cup midfielder in coming days

The latest report came a few days ago from SampNews24, which stated Arsenal chiefs were heading out to the World Cup so Torreira could undergo a medical.

With Jack Wilshere leaving Arsenal yesterday, it makes sense that a new signing in central midfield would be a priority for the club this summer, especially as their other options such as Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny have struggled to impress in that area.

The good news for Arsenal now is that Ferrero – without naming the Gunners – has surely let it slip that Torreira is heading for the Emirates Stadium with these quotes below:

‘Torreira has left for €30million, I bought him from Pescara when nobody believed in him,’ Ferrero told TMW, as translated by the Metro.

‘We took a gamble on him and we won, paying just €3million. The money that comes in will be used to capitalise the company.’

The Torreira deal should follow completed signings of Stephan Lichtsteiner and Bernd Leno.