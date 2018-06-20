Bernd Leno explains Unai Emery’s role in persuading him to seal Arsenal transfer

Arsenal’s new goalkeeper Bernd Leno has explained how a conversation with manager Unai Emery persuaded him to seal a transfer to the Gunners this summer.

The German shot-stopper is the club’s latest signing after arriving from Bayer Leverkusen, and looks a hugely promising addition if he is to replace Petr Cech as number one at the Emirates Stadium.

Leno shone in the Bundesliga and would surely be an upgrade on the over-the-hill Cech and his unreliable backup David Ospina.

Arsenal fans will be glad to hear then that their new manager Emery was able to lure him to north London by seemingly assuring him of a key role in the side.

The 26-year-old sounds happy to have completed his move and feels wanted at his new club after Emery’s efforts to talk him into accepting the move.

‘I spoke to him and he said to me that he thinks that I’m a good goalkeeper and he wanted me to come to Arsenal,’ Leno told Arsenal Player.

‘So for me it was clear that the club and the coach want to sign me so I’m happy that all people in this club said that I’m a good goalkeeper and wanted to sign me.’

Arsenal have also signed defender Stephan Lichtsteiner this summer as they prepare for a new era after the departure of long-serving manager Arsene Wenger at the end of the 2017/18 campaign.