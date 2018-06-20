Arsenal are reportedly among the contenders to seal the transfer of Liverpool wonderkid Rhian Brewster as he stalls on signing a new deal this summer.

The 18-year-old is considered a huge up-and-coming talent, particularly after he won the Golden Boot as part of helping England Under-17s to World Cup glory last year.

However, Brewster is yet to make it as a first-team regular at Liverpool and it seems that may be behind the emerging doubts over his future as he looks for assurances over playing time ahead of any financial gain.

That’s according to the Sun, who list Arsenal, Tottenham, Barcelona and Juventus as being among his admirers, though the latter two could be tempting for the teenager, who is originally from London.

Both Arsenal and Spurs also have a good record of promoting youth and giving them the chance to flourish at the highest level, particularly English youngsters under Mauricio Pochettino in recent years.

Arsenal could certainly do well to win this particular transfer battle as they look in need of upgrades on players like Alex Iwobi and Danny Welbeck in attack.

While some Gunners fans would like to see more proven and established names coming in, Brewster looks a huge talent who could shine in the senior side straight away if given that chance.

This development from the Sun comes as something of a surprise considering the player himself suggested to Goal he had decided to sign a new contract, even though he’d not officially put pen to paper yet.