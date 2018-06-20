Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola appears to have confirmed he’s in discussions about returning to the Blues this summer.

According to the Sun, it looks like the Italian legend could make his way back to Stamford Bridge as part of Maurizio Sarri’s coaching team as the former Napoli boss looks increasingly likely to replace Antonio Conte.

MORE: Chelsea risk pushing star duo to Manchester City or Real Madrid over transfer approach

While Zola did not give too much away and stressed nothing has been agreed yet, he did appear to confirm some talks have taken place over this move, which would be an exciting one for Chelsea supporters.

“There are a lot of rumours about me at the moment and nothing has happened. We’ll see what happens in the future,” Zola is quoted in the Sun.

“But honestly, at the moment it’s only talking, nothing is decided.”

After a dismal season under Conte last term it looks like time for a change at the club, and Sarri’s impressive work at Napoli makes him a strong candidate.

However, with the departures of club legends such as John Terry, Didier Drogba, Frank Lampard and Branislav Ivanovic in the space of just a few years, it could work wonders to bring back someone like Zola who has a strong connection with the club.