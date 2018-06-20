Chelsea closing in on first signing of the summer as five-year contract agreed

Chelsea are reportedly closing in on the transfer of Juventus defender Daniele Rugani, with a five-year contract agreed with the player.

The Blues could do with more options in defence after disappointing campaigns from Gary Cahill and David Luiz last term, with youngster Andreas Christensen given a prominent role.

Rugani could be a superior option, however, having shone for Juve and for the Italian national team, despite not always being a guaranteed starter for either.

The 23-year-old could be a very solid option for Chelsea, however, and a fine long-term replacement for the ageing duo of Cahill and Luiz.

Chelsea are close to agreeing a fee (€35m) with Juventus for Daniele Rugani with just bonuses to sort out. 5 year contract agreed (Sport Italia) Absolute steal. pic.twitter.com/QK8dBNK0O9 — Uber Chelsea FC ? (@UberCheIseaFC) June 20, 2018

Sport Italia, with translation from Uber Chelsea, state that all that remains is for a fee to be agreed between Chelsea and Juventus, likely to be around £30million.

The report suggests an agreement is close and that Rugani himself has already agreed on a five-year contract to make the move to Stamford Bridge.

It’s been a quiet summer so far from Chelsea, but this would be a very promising first signing for the Blues if it does end up going through.