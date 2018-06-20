Fans convinced Cristiano Ronaldo has already secured major victory over Lionel Messi at the World Cup

Fans on Twitter are convinced Real Madrid and Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo is set to move ahead of his nemesis Lionel Messi with a sixth Ballon d’Or this year.

The 33-year-old has made an incredible start at this summer’s World Cup, scoring all four of Portugal’s goals in just two games so far to help his country to a well-earned draw with Spain and today’s win over Morocco.

While for a long time many felt Messi might just have the edge over Ronaldo in terms of overall greatness, that perception is starting to shift as the Portuguese goal machine continues to thrive in the biggest games.

With four Champions League final wins in the last five years, a Euro 2016 win two years ago and now this superb start at the World Cup in Russia, Ronaldo is showing that big-game impact that Messi has arguably failed to in recent times.

The Argentine missed a penalty as his country could only draw 1-1 with Iceland in their opening World Cup match, and for all his quality he has not been able to get Barcelona anywhere near a Champions League final since they last won it in 2015.

Fans are now increasingly convinced Ronaldo’s fast start in Russia means he’s got the Ballon d’Or sewn up for this year as he potentially prepares to move ahead of Messi onto six wins to the Barca ace’s five…

Ronaldo four goals, Messi nil. On Ballon d'or it's looking like 6-5. — John Brewin (@JohnBrewin_) June 20, 2018

Unless Messi wins this World Cup Ronaldo has the ballon d’or won — Tom Healy (@MrTea97) June 20, 2018

If the World Cup was to decide the next Ballon d'or winner between Ronaldo, Salah and Messi then surely Mohamed Salah is already out and Ronaldo already has a 4 goal advantage over Messi. #SWIPE4Rewards — Kwabena Dampson (@kwabena_dampson) June 20, 2018

Another record for Ronaldo. Incredible achievement & just constant accomplishment from this guy. Could very well break World Cup goals record the way he’s going. On for another Ballon D’or too. What he is doing with club & country, as leader and talisman is just insane! — Whitehouse Address (@The_W_Address) June 20, 2018

This is Ronaldo's world Cup,I smell ballon d'or ……if you're angry,that's your business — M'BAKU (@swanky_HEC) June 20, 2018

RONALDO BALLON D'OR. — SonGoku???? (@Mehdi_hall18) June 20, 2018

I’m a Messi fan and I believe he is better than Ronaldo but Ronaldo has proven to be a more helpful player and shown better statistics, so if he wins ballon de oro I wouldn’t be surprised at all — Aron casiano (@aroncasiano187) June 20, 2018

Christiano Ronaldo you beauty

This time i can see your hands on the golden boot and ballon d’or — Yaqoob Abro (@yaqoob_abro) June 20, 2018