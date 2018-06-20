Cristiano Ronaldo breaks European record with goal for Portugal vs Morocco

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo continued his remarkable World Cup form by netting the opener for Portugal in their match versus Morocco and, in doing so, has created another piece of history again.

The Portugal captain has put himself in pole position to win the World Cup 2018 Golden Boot by taking his tally to four goals scored in the tournament after his brilliant headed goal made it Portugal 1-0 Morocco early on in today’s World Cup clash.

Remarkably, he only scored once in each of his last three World Cups – so it appears the former Manchester Utd star is on a mission to make a statement this year and he is certainly doing so.

Cristiano Ronaldo breaks European record

The 33-year-old has etched himself in the history books again by Cristiano Ronaldo and is now Europe’s all-time top international scorer, breaking Ferenc Puskás’ 62-year-old record of 85 goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo is now Europe’s all-time top international scorer, breaking Ferenc Puskás’ 62-year-old record of 85 goals. Simply incredible. pic.twitter.com/maMlnLfOb7 — FourFourTweet (@FourFourTweet) June 20, 2018

Ronaldo comes on the back of another fantastic season for Real Madrid, scoring 44 goals in all competitions, and helping his club win the Champions League for a third consecutive season.

The Real Madrid star scored 15 times in Europe’s premier competition and incredibly holds the record for being the Champions League top scorer in the 2013/2014 season when he scored 17 times and unsurprisingly, he is next on the list with 16 goals in the 2015/2016 season.