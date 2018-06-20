Cristiano Ronaldo is not short of fans and indeed many Portugal supporters inside the Luzhniki Stadium during Wednesday’s World Cup clash with Morocco wore replica CR7 shirts in honour of their idol.

Even Ronaldo’s beautiful girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez wore her man’s name and number as the Real Madrid frontman scored his fourth goal of the tournament to knock Morocco out of Russia 2018.

Georgina, who gave birth to her first child in November, looked very happy as she watched on from the stands.

But her smile was not the only thing shining because she was also wearing a rather huge rock on her wedding ring finger.

The image of Georgina flaunting her ring – a £615,000 Cartier piece according to The Sun – sparked rumours that she and Ronaldo may have got engaged.

Another rumour based on her appearance was that she might be pregnant with her second child, but Georgina answered those claims.

“No, I’m not pregnant,” Georgina told Hola! “Although, in the future, we’d love to have more children.”

She added: “I looked a bit bigger than normal because I’d been travelling from one plane to another, eating pasta for four days straight and… I’m human. I retain liquid, I have hormones and I’m still recovering from childbirth.”

‘Stand still, Cristiano’… Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez takes a picture while watching him go to the top of the Golden Boot standings at the #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/i942mlkCdC — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) June 20, 2018

NEW: Georgina Rodriguez added weight to growing rumours of an engagement to Cristiano Ronaldo by revealing a sparking ring in her wedding finger as she cheered the footballer to victory in Moscow on Wednesday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/L9uuv0QCUO — nasuba de essieno (@De_essieno) June 20, 2018

