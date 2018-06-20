€50m Real Madrid superstar sends shockwaves through the club by asking to leave

A notable Real Madrid star has asked to leave the La Liga giants according to Spanish reports today.

Real Madrid and Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic has asked to leave. Spanish reports have suggested that the Croatian midfielder has grown tired of life at the Spanish capital.

Sport have cited news that was broadcasted on Cadena Cope radio, which suggested that Kovacic’s agent has asked that his client is allowed to leave the club due to a lack of playing time.

The report from Sport has suggested that the news is likely to come as a shock but is of course understandable given the reality that the Croatian midfielder has struggled to find a desired place in the starting line-up given the likes of Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Casemiro all possessing superior quality and experience over Kovacic. Real Madrid however are likely to be extremely shocked by Kovacic’s explicit request to leave the club.

Spanish football journalist Rafeal Hernandez picked up on the news on twitter and suggested that the Croatian will still carry a price tag in the region of €50m. Hernandez even suggested that Barcelona should pursue the star, but conceded that the likelihood of that is extremely narrow.

Cadena COPE reports Kovacic’s agent has asked the club to let his client leave and Real Madrid refuses. He has a meager €50m release clause, Barcelona shouldn’t let this chance pass, but they will. The Croatian is a fine midfielder and could become a starter. pic.twitter.com/vvINnhwkxz — Rafael Hernández ?? (@RafaelH117) June 19, 2018

Kovacic has been at Real since signing from Serie A giants Inter Milan in 2015 and has won three Champions League titles at Real. However, it now looks as though his time at the La Liga giants could be over.