Arsenal boss Unai Emery to directly approach club to seal transfer of World Cup midfielder in coming days

Arsenal manager Unai Emery is reportedly set to approach his old side Sevilla in a bid to seal the transfer of midfielder Ever Banega.

While it’s generally understood that Emery is not the main man in charge of transfers at the Emirates Stadium since the recent arrivals of Raul Sanllehi as head of football relations and Sven Mislintat as head of recruitment, it seems he’s playing a big role here in trying to snap up one of his former players.

Banega has shone for Sevilla down the years and is currently at the World Cup with Argentina, though he could wind up a Gunners player before too long.

Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Nicolo Schira has tweeted about Emery’s interest, saying the Arsenal manager will open talks over a deal in the coming days.

#Arsenal is really interested in Ever #Banega. Unai #Emery wants him and in the next days he’ll talk with #Siviglia to work on this deal. #transfers #AFC — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) June 18, 2018

This should be an exciting move for Arsenal, who need both quality and experience in midfield after the departure of Jack Wilshere was confirmed yesterday.

The England international had come to the end of his contract in north London and will now be moving on, with Banega perhaps an ideal replacement with what he brings to the team.

Both combative and creative, Banega is a well-rounded box-to-box player who shone against Manchester United when Sevilla stunned them in last season’s Champions League victory.