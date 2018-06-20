France vs Peru World Cup 2018 Live Stream and TV Channel Info, Match Preview, Squads and Kick-Off Time

France kick off their second World Cup finals game against Peru in Group C match tomorrow.

The French boast an incredible array of talent and are among the tournament favourites having got to the final of Euro 2016 two years ago.

READ MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo aims cheeky dig at Lionel Messi with his new beard, bizarre theory suggests

Didier Deschamps side got their campaign to a winning start in controversial circumstances as they beat Australia in their opening game 2-1.

Antoine Griezmann netted a penalty to give France the lead after VAR ruled that Josh Risdon’s outstretched leg caught the Atletico Madrid man in the penalty area.

As a result, VAR was used to give a penalty for the first time in the history of the tournament.

France could line up upfront with the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Griezmann, and Ousmane Dembele again in a devastating attack – however – Olivier Giroud had a great influence against game so could be pushing for a start.

Peru will be hoping to respond after Christian Cueva missed a penalty against Denmark before Yussuf Poulsen drilled in a low effort to seal victory for the Danes.

As per Goal, Paolo Guerrero is poised to start after he came on as a substitute against Denmark.

When is France vs Peru and what time is kick-off?

France will play Peru on Thursday, June 21.

The match will kick-off at 4.00pm UK time.

It will be held at the Central Stadium, Yekaterinburg.

France vs Peru World Cup 2018 Live Stream and TV Channel

The game will be shown live on ITV1.

You can stream the game live on the ITV Hub.

France vs Peru odds

France: 8/13

Peru: 5/1

Draw: 31/10

France World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Steve Mandanda, Alphonse Areola.

Defenders: Djibril Sidibe, Benjamin Pavard, Adil Rami, Raphael Varane, Samuel Umtiti, Presnel Kimpembe, Benjamin Mendy, Lucas Hernandez.

Midfielders: Paul Pogba, Blaise Matuidi, Corentin Tolisso, N’Golo Kante, Steven Nzonzi.

Forwards: Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele, Florian Thauvin, Thomas Lemar, Nabil Fekir.

Peru World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Carlos Caceda, Jose Carvallo, Pedro Gallese.

Defenders: Alberto Rodriguez, Aldo Corzo, Anderson Santamaria, Miguel Araujo, Miguel Trauco, Christian Ramos, Luis Advincula, Nilson

Midfielders: Pedro Aquino,Wilder Cartagena, Christian Cueva, Edison Flores, Paolo Hurtado, Andy Polo, Renato Tapia, Yoshimar Yotun.

Forwards: Paolo Guerrero, Andre Carrillo, Raul Ruidiaz, Jefferson Farfan.