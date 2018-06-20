‘Priceless’ – Ian Wright has everyone in hysterics with his hilarious comment on Gareth Southgate’s England injury crisis

The England team have been hit by what sounds to be a serious training injury but are blessed with it happening to the one star who will not be needed on the field on Sunday – Gareth Southgate.

News broke this evening during Spain’s ‘thrilling’ first half encounter vs Iran in Group B that the England manager Gareth Southgate had sustained a dislocated shoulder during a run in the woods, and literally no one can resist the opportunity to rinse the England manager for his bizarre injury.

The Daily Star have reported this evening that during a 10km run in the woods, Southgate dislocated his shoulder. The report states that the England manager was bitterly disappointed as he was on course for a new PB.

Gareth Southgate injury
Gareth Southgate has dislocated his shoulder in a bizarre injury

Southgate’s injury reportedly prompted medical staff to be called from their day off to treat the England boss. Southgate has conceded that we will have to refrain from celebrating any goals with a first pump.

Like all of us, the ITV punditry team could not resist but smirk at the news regarding Southgate’s injury and it was a particular comment from Ian Wright that provoked even a small smile from Roy Keane (a man who literally hates everything).

Wright wanted to know what Southgate had been up to in the woods which prompted plaudits from across social media.

 

