‘Priceless’ – Ian Wright has everyone in hysterics with his hilarious comment on Gareth Southgate’s England injury crisis

The England team have been hit by what sounds to be a serious training injury but are blessed with it happening to the one star who will not be needed on the field on Sunday – Gareth Southgate.

MORE: Eden Hazard takes brutal and controversial dig at Belgium teammate Romelu Lukaku with savage comments

News broke this evening during Spain’s ‘thrilling’ first half encounter vs Iran in Group B that the England manager Gareth Southgate had sustained a dislocated shoulder during a run in the woods, and literally no one can resist the opportunity to rinse the England manager for his bizarre injury.

The Daily Star have reported this evening that during a 10km run in the woods, Southgate dislocated his shoulder. The report states that the England manager was bitterly disappointed as he was on course for a new PB.

Southgate’s injury reportedly prompted medical staff to be called from their day off to treat the England boss. Southgate has conceded that we will have to refrain from celebrating any goals with a first pump.

Like all of us, the ITV punditry team could not resist but smirk at the news regarding Southgate’s injury and it was a particular comment from Ian Wright that provoked even a small smile from Roy Keane (a man who literally hates everything).

Wright wanted to know what Southgate had been up to in the woods which prompted plaudits from across social media.

Roy Keane trying not to laugh when @IanWright0 says ‘what was Gareth Southgate doing in the woods’

Priceless!! ???????? — chris young (@AfcChris) June 20, 2018

Ian Wright was trying to get him to laugh ? what’s Southgate doing in the woods I was pissing myself ???? — Fulham till i die (@paulfisher68) June 20, 2018

Great contrast in BBC 5 live’s view of Iran effectively praising them and ITV saying they are cheating. I will judge for myself now I am home. Very funny on Gareth Southgate injury from Ian Wright. — Harry Gration (@harrylooknorth) June 20, 2018

Gareth Southgate dislocated his shoulder whilst running today. This is the man that holds the key to millions of English hearts. A retard. — ???????? (@FacesOllie) June 20, 2018