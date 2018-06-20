Jack Wilshere has brought an end to his 17-year career with Arsenal after he released an emotional statement yesterday.

Wilshere revealed on his Instagram that after a meeting with head coach Unai Emery, that it became clear that he wouldn’t have a prominent role in the first-team.

The 26-year-old has been with the club since 2001, coming through the youth ranks before emerging into a key figure for the senior side, however injuries have hampered his progress.

However, he did manage to stay fit last season making 38 appearances for the Gunners in all competitions and forcing his way into the first-team after spending a year on loan at Bournemouth.

The Englishman made 197 appearances for the club while winning two FA Cup trophies.

However, this was not enough to force his way into Gareth Southgate’s England World Cup 23-man squad – which caused him frustration.

It will be interesting to see where he plies his trade next.

Will he stay in England or could a move abroad be on the cards?

According to the Daily Mail a number of clubs are interested in his signature next season such as Wolves, Everton and Italian giants Juventus.

He has also been linked with a move to Crystal Palace too, however, interestingly the bookies have installed Manchester Utd as 6/1 to seal his signature too.

The bookies have had their say below where they feel he will be plying his trade next season – who is your money on?

Latest Jack Wilshere next club odds

West Ham – 3/1

Crystal Palace – 9/2

Man Utd – 6/1

Everton – 8/1

Wolves – 10/1

AC Milan – 20/1