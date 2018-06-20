Huge boost for Liverpool as club open to selling €30m target eyed to replace Karius

Liverpool look to have been handed a huge boost in their pursuit for a new goalkeeper to replace Loris Karius.

Following Loris Karius’ disappointing performance vs Real Madrid, Liverpool have been looking for replacements and may now have a chance to sign Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha.

The Albanian goalkeeper currently plays for Serie A giants Lazio and has had a breakthrough season for the Italian side in which the 23-year-old appears to have attracted interest from Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp.

A report this evening from the respected Italian outlet CalcioMercato has noted that Liverpool’s desire to replace Loris Karius this summer has lead them to pursue Strakosha, who has a €30m asking price.

The report states that Liverpool may have now been handed a huge boost in their pursuit for the star with Lazio now open to selling their 23-year-old goalkeeping sensation.

Loris Karius cemented his place in the Liverpool side as their number one option between the sticks just after christmas but understandably his quality has been questioned since his poor performance in the Champions League final.

The German goalkeeper shrunk on the world stage in Kiev as he gifted Real Madrid their third Champions League title in as many years.

Strakosha however is just 23-year-old and is still relatively inexperienced. Therefore, can Liverpool rely on investing on such a young talent knowing that an inexperienced goalkeeper can always be a gamble?