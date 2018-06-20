Liverpool to swoop for £20m wonderkid after Premier League rivals hand them golden opportunity

Liverpool look to be making a swoop for a wonderkid heavily linked with a transfer move to a Premier League rival this summer.

Liverpool could swoop for Aston Villa star Jack Grealish after talks with Tottenham have stalled regarding Grealish’s price-tag.

Grealish has caught the eye of the notable Premier League clubs this season after a fantastic season in the Championship with West Midlands side Aston Villa.

Grealish even managed to help Steve Bruce’s side to reach the Championship play-off final this summer, and despite an impressive individual performance form Grealish, Villa were narrowly beaten 1-0 by Fulham at Wembley.

The fine form of the 22-year-old this season has suggested that his talent warrants a move to a Premier League club.

The Sun reported today that Tottenham had looked to be the front runners to secure the star’s signature but talks may have stalled with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy reluctant to match the £20m asking price for the 22-year-old Villa star.

The report suggests that this could now allow Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp to swoop for the star and to take the pole position in the transfer battle for the Championship star.

Grealish has been at Aston Villa since 2001 as a youth player and later graduated to the first team in 2012. Could this be the summer however that the boy-wonder finally leaves his boyhood club?