Real Madrid consider move to punish Liverpool over £53million transfer

Real Madrid could turn their attention towards the potential transfer of Lyon attacking midfielder Nabil Fekir after a move to Liverpool seemed to fall through.

The Spanish giants look in need of making some changes in attack this summer despite winning the Champions League final for a third year in a row.

The club certainly under-performed in a big way in La Liga, finishing third in the table – a whole 17 points behind champions Barcelona.

Part of that was down to a lack of consistency from their front three, with Cristiano Ronaldo only really coming to life in the second half of the season, while Gareth Bale fell out of favour and Karim Benzema scored only five league goals.

According to Diario Gol, Fekir is the one of the latest players to come on to their radar after his superb season in Ligue 1.

The France international looks like a player capable of making the step up to a bigger club, and the Liverpool Echo have noted how a £53million move to Anfield broke down over injury concerns.

However, if he now ends up at Madrid and proves a success then Liverpool will end up looking very silly indeed.