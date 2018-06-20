Manchester United fans given fresh hope of completing £80m transfer after social media hint

A fair few Manchester United fans believe Nemanja Matic has hinted at a transfer swoop for his Serbian team-mate Sergej Milinkovic-Savic this summer.
The pair are together with their country at this summer’s World Cup and the Metro have previously claimed Milinkovic-Savic could be keen to join Matic at Old Trafford.
Fans are now getting quite excited about their player’s Instagram post of a picture of him and the Lazio star, which was accompanied by a teasing caption.
Tagging his team-mate in the picture, Matic wrote: ‘Together we are always stronger.’
While this caption could be interpreted in a number of ways and may have nothing to do with a transfer, this seems to have given hope to many United supporters after ongoing links with Milinkovic-Savic.
The Sun have previously reported that an £80million deal was already in place for the 23-year-old, though it may be that the Red Devils will have to wait a little longer to find out if this really does end up being the case.
For now, this is how United fans are reacting to the prospect of a Matic-Milinkovic-Savic partnership next season:
Nemanja Matic on Sergej Milinkovic Savic on his Instagram: "Together we are always stronger"
Agent Matic. ? pic.twitter.com/AnOlRGbnCg
— Devils of United (@DevilsOfUnited) June 19, 2018
there is a photo on instagram with Matic alongside Sergej Milikonivc Savic, he needs to join United this https://t.co/2zINnlw2J4.AGENT MATIC.
— Kojo Essamuah (@kojo_sanogo) June 19, 2018
Matic teasing United fans on Instagram with Milinkovic-Savic posts??. Lad. #MUFC #ManchesterUnited
— Everything United (@MUFC_SCOTLAND) June 19, 2018
Scenes when Matic gets Savic for Man United ?
— ? (@deexon_) June 20, 2018
Have u seen Matic instagram. Savic is United bound
— ??The Special One?? (@VivaCRonaldo7) June 20, 2018
Agent Matic https://t.co/7qjJ4vHZcs
— Lukaku FC (@YawKingJnr1) June 20, 2018
Agent Matic ? https://t.co/Rz6Yh8Te3q
— Lunga M (@Lungsta64) June 19, 2018
