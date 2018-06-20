Manchester United fans given fresh hope of completing £80m transfer after social media hint

A fair few Manchester United fans believe Nemanja Matic has hinted at a transfer swoop for his Serbian team-mate Sergej Milinkovic-Savic this summer.

The pair are together with their country at this summer’s World Cup and the Metro have previously claimed Milinkovic-Savic could be keen to join Matic at Old Trafford.

MORE: Premier League done deals: Every confirmed transfer so far

Fans are now getting quite excited about their player’s Instagram post of a picture of him and the Lazio star, which was accompanied by a teasing caption.

Together we are always stronger @sergej___21 A post shared by Nemanja Matic (@nemanjamatic) on Jun 19, 2018 at 8:17am PDT

Tagging his team-mate in the picture, Matic wrote: ‘Together we are always stronger.’

While this caption could be interpreted in a number of ways and may have nothing to do with a transfer, this seems to have given hope to many United supporters after ongoing links with Milinkovic-Savic.

The Sun have previously reported that an £80million deal was already in place for the 23-year-old, though it may be that the Red Devils will have to wait a little longer to find out if this really does end up being the case.

For now, this is how United fans are reacting to the prospect of a Matic-Milinkovic-Savic partnership next season:

Nemanja Matic on Sergej Milinkovic Savic on his Instagram: "Together we are always stronger" Agent Matic. ? pic.twitter.com/AnOlRGbnCg — Devils of United (@DevilsOfUnited) June 19, 2018

there is a photo on instagram with Matic alongside Sergej Milikonivc Savic, he needs to join United this https://t.co/2zINnlw2J4.AGENT MATIC. — Kojo Essamuah (@kojo_sanogo) June 19, 2018

Matic teasing United fans on Instagram with Milinkovic-Savic posts??. Lad. #MUFC #ManchesterUnited — Everything United (@MUFC_SCOTLAND) June 19, 2018

Scenes when Matic gets Savic for Man United ? — ? (@deexon_) June 20, 2018