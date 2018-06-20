Manager holds secret talks with goal machine as he flirts with Manchester United transfer

New Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui has held secret talks with star player Cristiano Ronaldo over his future, according to reports in Spain.

The Portugal international, currently at the World Cup in Russia with his country, has been linked several times with a move away lately as speculation mounts over his situation.

MORE: Video: Cristiano Ronaldo makes history with superb headed goal for Portugal vs Morocco

In truth, this is almost becoming a yearly occurrence with Ronaldo, whom many United fans would dearly love to see back at Old Trafford even at this late stage of his career.

Still, it seems Real know how important the 33-year-old still is to them and Don Balon report that Lopetegui has sought to start well at his new club by approaching the star for what they describe as ‘secret’ talks.

Another recent Don Balon piece suggested United were the favourites for Ronaldo, and the same source also previously stated Madrid could still ask for as much as £175million for him even at this age, such is his importance and big-game impact.

Lopetegui will hope he can persuade Ronaldo to stay, but Don Balon suggests the player continues to ‘flirt’ with United and that he won’t come to a final decision until after the World Cup.