Champions League giants tempted to accept Manchester United swap deal transfer offer

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly weighing up the prospect of signing long-term transfer target Paul Pogba from Manchester United.

The France international has long been considered one of the finest midfield players in the world, though he’s had a difficult time since moving to Old Trafford two years ago.

MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo breaks European record with goal for Portugal vs Morocco

According to Don Balon, United are now prepared to offload Pogba to Madrid in a bid to sign either Cristiano Ronaldo or Gareth Bale from Los Blancos, and Perez isn’t ruling that idea out.

However, the Spanish outlet also states that Perez values Bale in particular as someone with a currently higher market value than Pogba, so would want cash as well as the player in order to sell the Welshman.

United fans may question the wisdom of letting a promising player like Pogba go as he’s surely about to enter his peak years, though landing either Ronaldo or Bale would be tempting for anyone.

Jose Mourinho’s side were not good enough in attack last season and one imagines Ronaldo or Bale would significantly improve them in that department.

However, with Ronaldo turning 34 next season and with Bale’s recent injury record this would certainly not be an exchange without its risks.