Manchester United to confirm and announce transfer of £52m superstar this week

Manchester United are set to officially announce the transfer of a huge superstar this week.

Manchester United will announce the official transfer deal for Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred in the coming days.

Sky Sports News have reported this evening that United have been waiting on a work permit to officially announce the deal for the Shakhtar midfielder after having already confirmed earlier this month that a deal had been agreed.

The report states that United and Jose Mourinho now look to have cleared the final hurdle in their pursuit for Fred with the announcement that the transfer is complete imminent.

The Telegraph reported two weeks ago that a £52m deal for the Brazilian had been agreed.

Fred is a powerful Brazilian midfielder who caught the eye of many through his impressive performances this season for Shakhtar in the Champions League. The Brazilian can not only operate as holding midfielder but also has the quality to to get forward and score goals when needed.

Fred will still have to compete for his place at Old Trafford with the Red Devils possessing a plethora of midfield talent. The Brazilian could fit in nicely however into a midfield three alongside Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba if Mourinho opts to play a 4-3-3 next season.