Arsenal and Liverpool target reportedly wants move to Serie A giants

Schalke midfielder Max Meyer is reportedly after a move to Serie A giants AC Milan according to CalcioMercato.

As per the Metro, Max Meyer is heading towards the end of his Schalke contract and football.london have in the past linked him as a target for Arsenal head of recruitment Sven Mislintat as an ideal replacement for Santi Cazorla who was released by the north London club.

The Metro also link the midfielder to Liverpool who state that manager Jurgen Klopp has admired the youngster for several seasons.

Italian news outlet CalcioMercato said that Meyer was close to joining Hoffenheim, however, he has delayed the proposed move in the hope he can ply his trade at the San Siro.

Meyer would be a valuable replacement for Emre Can who left Liverpool and has agreed to join Juventus on a four-year contract, as per Goal.

The German starlet would also be a great alternative to Nabil Fekir with the Liverpool Echo previously stating that Fekir’s proposed move to Anfield fell through after the club had second thoughts over a knee injury the player sustained years ago, something that the news outlet said was highlighted in his medical.

Meyer has shone in the Bundesliga, looking one of Europe’s top young players, and has appeared 24 times in the league this term often from a deep-lying position.