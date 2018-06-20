Video: Pepe produces an absolutely pathetic dive during Portugal’s win over Morocco

Portugal defender Pepe embarrassed himself with this pathetic dive late on in Portugal’s win over Morocco.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s early headed goal was enough to deliver a hard-fought 1-0 win against a Morocco side that can feel slightly hard done by as their exit from the competition has now been confirmed.

Medhi Benatia can feel particularly aggrieved that there wasn’t more punishment for Pepe here as he bizarrely went down after a mere tap on the back from the Juventus defender.

Truly embarrassing behaviour from someone who’s supposed to be one of football’s hard men!