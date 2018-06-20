Lord Sugar has come under fire from Twitter users over a tweet comparing the Senegalese national team to street sellers from a beach in Marbella.

While as ever there are a few people telling everyone to lighten up and not get offended by everything, this is clearly an extremely unfunny and ill thought out tweet from Sugar.

Senegal beat Poland yesterday in their first World Cup match since all the way back in 2002, putting in a fine display and causing something of an upset against Robert Lewandowski and co.

Sugar, however, has chosen to focus on something of a racist stereotype that has absolutely no place in the game.

Many have called him up on this tweet and we’ve provided a screen shot below for when he inevitably sees sense and deletes it.

This is hugely disappointing behaviour from a public figure, however, and the reaction below sums up pretty well how it’s gone down among fans…

Oh dear there’s a huge slab of racism in this tweet!!! — robert burrows (@bobbysredball) June 20, 2018

Oh dear me, this guy is a Lord ?.

How long we giving this tweet before it gets deleted ? — manning (@GeeboyGm) June 20, 2018

Lost respect for you there… — Porge (@George_Gee) June 20, 2018

You might want to take that tweet down you racist buffoon — Thomas_fredricks85 (@thomasfred85) June 20, 2018

Nothing like a bit of casual racism on a Wednesday morning ? — Robert Shirley (@jukenroll) June 20, 2018

This an absolutely disgraceful tweet. — Jennifer Edwards (@Jenniesapetal) June 20, 2018

It’s okay though, because he’s since tweeted about this amazing butterfly. Just out of admiration of the wonders of nature, though, not to divert attention away from anything else…

fantastic unbelievable nature https://t.co/PMlqMhsXh6 — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) June 20, 2018

UPDATE: Lord Sugar has taken the tweet down, but couldn’t quite bring himself to apologise, saying he still thinks it’s funny…