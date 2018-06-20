Video: Bernd Leno’s best penalty saves and highlights will get Arsenal fans excited

Unai Emery’s revolution at Arsenal continues after purchasing German goalkeeper Bernd Leno, as per the club’s official site.

The shot-stopper is the club’s latest signing after arriving from German outfit Bayer Leverkusen, and looks a hugely promising talent.

READ MORE: Bernd Leno explains Unai Emery’s role in persuading him to seal Arsenal transfer

The Gunners are in need a new long-term ‘keeper after Cech’s indifferent form last season, so this deal makes sense.

As BBC Sport the north London side have also signed Switzerland veteran Stephan Lichtsteiner on a free transfer and the addition of Leno will be Emery’s second signing.

The German international has managed to keep a total of 100 clean sheets in all competitions in just 304 appearances for Bayer, so the Gunners will be hoping he can replicate this form.

The 26-year-old’s reputation as one of Europe’s talented ‘keepers has grown and his performances for Bayer helped the club massively in helping the club secure a fifth placed finish in the Bundesliga last season.

Leno has also won six caps for Germany, and played a key part in Germany’s Confederation Cup triumph.

Here are some of Bernd Leno’s best penalty saves and highlights from his time in Germany – courtesy from Bundesliga’s official Twitter page.

