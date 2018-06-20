Unai Emery’s revolution at Arsenal continues after purchasing German goalkeeper Bernd Leno, as per the club’s official site.

The shot-stopper is the club’s latest signing after arriving from German outfit Bayer Leverkusen, and looks a hugely promising talent.

The Gunners are in need a new long-term ‘keeper after Cech’s indifferent form last season, so this deal makes sense.

As BBC Sport the north London side have also signed Switzerland veteran Stephan Lichtsteiner on a free transfer and the addition of Leno will be Emery’s second signing.

The German international has managed to keep a total of 100 clean sheets in all competitions in just 304 appearances for Bayer, so the Gunners will be hoping he can replicate this form.

The 26-year-old’s reputation as one of Europe’s talented ‘keepers has grown and his performances for Bayer helped the club massively in helping the club secure a fifth placed finish in the Bundesliga last season.

Leno has also won six caps for Germany, and played a key part in Germany’s Confederation Cup triumph.

Here are some of Bernd Leno’s best penalty saves and highlights from his time in Germany – courtesy from Bundesliga’s official Twitter page.