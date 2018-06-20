Video: Chelsea fans brutally trolled as Diego Costa scores yet again in the World Cup for Spain

Diego Costa found the breakthrough for Spain after being held to a goalless scoreline by Iran for 54 minutes.

Iran orchestrated a solid defensive performance in the first 45 minutes of the Group B clash with the scoreline level going into half-time despite Spain having an enormous 82% of possession and nine chance in the first-half alone.

Naturally as time ticked away Spain appeared to become more and more frustrated as goalscoring opportunities continued to be squandered.

It was Diego Costa however who managed the find the breakthrough for the Spaniards when a defensive clearance rebounded off of Costa’s leg to find itself in the back of the Iran net.

While Costa undoubtedly knew little about the goal, it was his pressure and initial run that drew the eventual goal.

You can see Costa’s third World Cup goal below.

GOAL! Spain have the breakthrough but it is a fortunate one. Costa turns inside the box and Rezaeian’s clearance ricochets off the Spanish striker and into the net pic.twitter.com/Jwpw7HXj0k — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 20, 2018

The Atletico Madrid star now has three goals in the 2018 World Cup in Russia with only Cristiano Ronaldo from Portugal having scored more (4).

Chelsea fans were undoubtedly trolled on social media with the Blues having replaced Costa last summer with Alvaro Morata.

Not only did Morata manage just elven goals in his first season in the Premier League, but he was not named in the 23 man Spain squad that traveled to Russia this summer.

If ever there was an indicator that Chelsea have completed a piece of seriously bad business, this is it.

Chelsea sheds a tear every time Costa scores — Daniel Von Waldner (@dvonwaldner) June 20, 2018

Chelsea fans watching costa score pic.twitter.com/dPojhkU97e — King Joel ??? (@chefBaidoo) June 20, 2018

Reminder that Chelsea replaced Diego Costa with Alvaro Morata lmao — Andrew (@Utd__Andrew) June 20, 2018

Chelsea fans everytime Diego Costa scores when they have Pretty boy Morata pic.twitter.com/DCLakAxrUa — Miss P? (@missp000) June 20, 2018

Costa putting in the goals. Horrible sight for Chelsea fans ?? — IfeanyiroChukwu® (@Ifveanyi) June 20, 2018

Chelsea really missed Costa last sesson ?? https://t.co/UiuHeRdCXl — Tamer Abdelrahman (@TamerARahman) June 20, 2018

Costa is that kind striker we de miss at chelsea — Abdul-Rahman (@A_Almuhamsay) June 20, 2018

In Conte’s voice “The sale of Diego Costa cost-a Chelsea a lot.” #Worldcup — Just-Ice (@Just_iceO) June 20, 2018