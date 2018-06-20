What channel is Iran vs Spain on today? World Cup Live Stream, Match Preview, Odds, Squads and Kick-Off Time

Spain will be looking for victory against Iran today to boost their chances of World Cup qualification.

The World Cup 2010 champions were held to a 3-3 draw against Portugal after Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hattrick and a late free-kick to rescue a draw for the Euro 2016 holders.

Spain have won plaudits for their brilliant football and displayed that against their rivals on Friday night – however – they will be vary of Carlos Queiroz’s Iranian side.

Iran secured a memorable win against Morocco in their first game after Aziz Bouhaddouz scored an own goal in injury time to hand Iran their first World Cup finals win since 1998.

David de Gea has come in for criticism after his error led to Ronaldo’s shot trickling into the back of the net.

However, as per The Telegraph, he will keep his starting place in the Spain side in this crucial game that could go a long way in determining who progresses into the last-16.

When is Iran vs Spain and what time is kick-off?

Spain will play Iran Argentina on Wednesday, June 20.

The match will kick-off at 7.00pm UK time.

It will be held at the Kazan Arena.

What channel is Iran vs Spain on today?

The game will be shown live on ITV1.

You can stream the game live on the ITV Hub.

Iran vs Spain odds

Iran – 20/1

Draw – 6/1

Spain – 1/6

Iran World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Alireza Beiranvand (Persepolis), Mohammad Rashid Mazaheri (Zob Ahan), Amir Abedzadeh (Maritimo).

Defenders: Majid Hosseini (Esteghlal), Ramin Rezaeian (Ostende), Mohammad Reza Khanzadeh (Padideh), Morteza Pouraliganji (Alsaad), Pejman Montazeri (Esteghlal), Milad Mohammadi (Akhmat Grozny), Rouzbeh Cheshmi (Esteghlal).

Midfielders: Saeid Ezatolahi (Amkar Perm), Masoud Shojaei (AEK Athens), Mehdi Torabi (Saipa), Omid Ebrahimi (Esteghlal), Ehsan Haji Safi (Olympiacos), Karim Ansarifard (Olympiacos), Vahid Amiri (Persepolis).

Forwards: Alireza Jahanbakhsh (AZ Alkmaar), Mehdi Taremi (Al Gharafa), Sardar Azmoun (Rubin Kazan), Reza Ghoochannejhad (Heerenveen), Saman Ghoddos (Ostersunds), Ashkan Dejagah (Nottingham Forest).

Spain World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Pepe Reina (Napoli), David de Gea (Manchester United), Kepa Arrizabalaga (Athletic Bilbao).

Defenders: Nacho, Sergio Ramos, Dani Carvajal (all Real Madrid), Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba (both Barcelona), Alvaro Odriozola (Real Sociedad), Nacho Monreal (Arsenal), Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea).

Midfielders: Andres Iniesta, Sergio Busquets (both Barcelona), Saul Niguez, Koke (both Atletico Madrid), Isco, Marco Asensio (both Real Madrid), Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich), David Silva (Manchester City).

Forwards: Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo), Rodrigo (Valencia), Diego Costa (Atletico Madrid), Lucas Vazquez (Real Madrid).