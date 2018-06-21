Arsenal manager Unai Emery reportedly faces two hurdles to persuade Sevilla midfielder Ever Banega to seal a transfer to the Emirates Stadium.

The Argentina international is currently on World Cup duty after a strong season in La Liga, and could be in line for a reunion with his old manager.

MORE: Video: Bernd Leno’s best penalty saves and highlights will get Arsenal fans excited

Emery worked with Banega at Sevilla and now reportedly wants him at Arsenal, though the player has some doubts over the move, according to La Colina de Nervion, as translated by the Metro.

Arsenal could certainly do with a player like Banega in their midfield, but it’s claimed by the report that the 29-year-old wants assurances over both regular playing time at the club and how Emery will have the team set up.

Gunners fans will hope Emery can work his magic and deliver another promising signing after the north Londoners already completed moves for Stephan Lichtsteiner and Bernd Leno so far this summer.

With quality and experience coming in to boost a squad that struggled under Arsene Wenger last season, Banega would be another fine purchase to get the club off to a perfect start under their new manager.