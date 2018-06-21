Sampdoria midfielder Lucas Torreira has talked up Arsenal as one of the most important clubs in the world amid growing transfer speculation surrounding him and a move to the Emirates Stadium.

The 22-year-old, currently at the World Cup with the Uruguayan national team, has shone in Serie A and looks ideal for Arsenal’s needs in the middle of the park.

Jack Wilshere has just left the club at the end of his contract, and the Gunners could urgently do with signings to replace him and to provide them with an upgrade on the likes of Mohamed Elneny and Granit Xhaka.

Torreira may not be the biggest name but has impressed with Sampdoria and looks like being available on the cheap.

In fact, the club’s president was recently quoted as saying the player had already been sold for £26million, while SampNews24 reported that he was due to undergo a medical after Arsenal triggered his release clause.

‘Torreira has left for €30million, I bought him from Pescara when nobody believed in him,’ club chief Massimo Ferrero told TMW, as translated by the Metro.

Torreira distanced himself from an imminent move when quizzed about his future, saying he was only focusing on the World Cup, though he did praise Arsenal.

‘Arsenal are a good team, one of the most important in the world, but at this moment I am focused on playing for my country,’ he is quoted in the Independent.